NASCAR Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio 2017 Results: Sam Hornish Jr. Wins Race

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

Sam Hornish Jr. led 61 of 75 laps to win his fifth career NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday, taking the checkered flag in the Mid-Ohio Challenge at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

The win marked Hornish's first of the season in just his third start, as he drove away from rookie Daniel Hemric in the closing laps to preserve the victory.

Here is a rundown of the top 10 finishers, courtesy of NASCAR.com:

1. Sam Hornish Jr.

2. Daniel Hemric

3. Matt Tifft

4. James Davison

5. Andy Lally

6. Elliott Sadler

7. Brendan Gaughan

8. Brennan Poole

9. Justin Marks

10. Dakoda Armstrong

Saturday's win was a redemption story of sorts for Hornish since he had to settle for a second-place finish in last year's race at his hometown track of Mid-Ohio.

