Rory McIlroy Sits 13 Strokes Behind Lead After Round 3 at 2017 PGA Championship

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy once again failed to gain ground on the leaders at the 2017 PGA Championship on Saturday, shooting a two-over 73 in the third round at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

McIlroy was inconsistent for the third consecutive day, ending his round in a tie for 48th place at four-over for the tournament, 13 strokes behind leader Kevin Kisner.

Here is a current look at where things stand atop the leaderboard:

The Northern Irishman struggled to find a rhythm, as he carded three birdies and five bogeys on a course he has traditionally owned.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.