    Rory McIlroy Sits 13 Strokes Behind Lead After Round 3 at 2017 PGA Championship

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2017

    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press

    Rory McIlroy once again failed to gain ground on the leaders at the 2017 PGA Championship on Saturday, shooting a two-over 73 in the third round at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    McIlroy was inconsistent for the third consecutive day, ending his round in a tie for 48th place at four-over for the tournament, 13 strokes behind leader Kevin Kisner.

    Here is a current look at where things stand atop the leaderboard:

    The Northern Irishman struggled to find a rhythm, as he carded three birdies and five bogeys on a course he has traditionally owned.

          

