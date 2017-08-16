50 Names You Need to Know for the 2017 College Football Season

0 of 26

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The start of the 2017 college football season is rapidly approaching, and it's time to find out whether you've done your offseason homework.

Long gone are Deshaun Watson, Leonard Fournette and Myles Garrett, but those stars have already been replaced by other names you must know to look smart on your first full Saturday of hot wings and cold drinks at your local hangout.

The following 50 names are ranked in order of how often they're likely to come up on a weekly basis. Draft projections, Heisman hopes and team expectations were all taken into account to reach that end.

Though a few coaches appear here, only those who changed schools this offseason were eligible for inclusion. Even if you've barely paid attention to college football over the past half-decade, you don't need us to tell you Nick Saban and Urban Meyer are names to know. Matt Rhule and Tom Herman, on the other hand, are worth noting after transitioning from the AAC to the Big 12.