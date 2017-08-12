LeSean McCoy Tweets at Former Bills Teammate Sammy Watkins After Rams Trade

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

After the Buffalo Bills traded wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams on Friday, running back LeSean McCoy issued a farewell to his former teammate.

McCoy wished Watkins good luck with his new team in a post on Twitter:

The Bills pulled off two trades at almost the same time Friday, with wide receiver Jordan Matthews being acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Ronald Darby.

After both deals were announced, McCoy said he understands what the Bills are doing but didn't seem to like swapping out Watkins for Matthews.

"I've been there," he said, per Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News. "It's a business. He has to understand that. I can understand the type of way he feels right now, getting traded for a guy that he's probably better than. So I understand. But he'll be all right.

McCoy and Watkins were teammates in Buffalo for two seasons. The running back joined the Bills in 2015 after being acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both players battled adversity in Buffalo due to injuries, though McCoy rebounded from an injury-plagued 2015 to play in 15 games last season. Watkins has missed 11 games over the past two years, including playing in a career-low eight games in 2016.

McCoy knows a little bit about Matthews. The two played together in 2014 with the Eagles when Matthews was a rookie.