IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Saturday Results and Medal Table

IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Saturday Results and Medal TableAugust 12, 2017
Usain Bolt and Mo Farah endured disappointing ends to their major championship careers on Saturday as the former pulled up injured in the final leg of the 4x100-metre relay, while the latter was forced to settle for a silver medal in the men's 5,000-metre final at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Great Britain and Northern Ireland edged out the USA to take the men's relay as Jamaica failed to finish, while Farah was beaten to the gold by Ethiopian Muktar Edris.
For a look at the medal table, visit the IAAF's official website.
Recap
Great Britain enjoyed an electric start to the relay through CJ Ujah, and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake entered the final leg in the lead, narrowly ahead of Christian Coleman of the USA and Bolt.
The sprinting legend was unable to reel in the pair, though, as he was forced to pull up.The Telegraph's Paul Hayward believes Bolt should have called time on his career earlier, but his legacy will remain untarnished:
Mitchell-Blake and Coleman were left to battle it out for the gold, with the former edging the race with a time of 37.47 seconds, while the latter recorded 37.52.
BBC Sport captured Mitchell-Blake's celebrations:
In the women's event, the USA and Great Britain were briefly neck and neck during the anchor leg in a thrilling race before 100-metre champion Tori Bowie showed her pedigree to pulll away from Daryll Neita down the final stretch and take the gold.
After winning the 10,000-metre race, Farah was expected to add to his collection of gold medals at 5,000 metres in his final major championship appearance.
It was not to be for the 34-year-old, though, as he found himself boxed in by his competitors in the final lap.
Edris kicked on to a deserved victory as the four-time Olympic champion rallied to finish second.
Per BBC Sport, Farah reflected on his career:
Maria Lasitskene claimed the women's high jump after clearing a mark of 2.03 metres. Per Gracenote Olympic, the Russian's win was unprecedented:
A season-best time of 12.63 seconds wasn't enough for Dawn Harper Nelson of the USA to win the 100-metre hurdles ahead of Australia's Sally Pearson.
Johannes Vetter threw the javelin 94 metres in qualifying, but in the final his first attempt of 89.89 metres was enough to secure him the gold, while Czech Republic duo Jakub Vadlejch and Petr Frydrych each threw personal bests to win silver and bronze, respectively.
In the decathlon, France's Kevin Mayer racked up 8,768 points to win gold. He held the lead coming into Saturday after the first five events on Friday.
Rico Freimuth closed the gap to just 24 points after coming second in the 110-metre hurdles and first in the discus throw, but the German fell away in the final three events and had to settle for silver.