IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017: Saturday Results and Medal Table

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

Usain Bolt and Mo Farah endured disappointing ends to their major championship careers on Saturday as the former pulled up injured in the final leg of the 4x100-metre relay, while the latter was forced to settle for a silver medal in the men's 5,000-metre final at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland edged out the USA to take the men's relay as Jamaica failed to finish, while Farah was beaten to the gold by Ethiopian Muktar Edris.

