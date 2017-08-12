Rogers Cup 2017: Roger Federer, Caroline Wozniacki Advance to Finals

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Spots in the Rogers Cup finals were up for grabs Saturday, with Roger Federer and Caroline Wozniacki headlining the action in the men's and women's draws, respectively.

But before they could hit the court, women's quarterfinals in Toronto that were postponed Friday due to rain had to be completed. Specifically, Elina Svitolina and Garbine Muguruza clashed in one tilt, while the second-seeded Simona Halep and Caroline Garcia vied for the last spot in the final four.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov attempted to continue his magical run against the fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev—who calmly dispatched Kevin Anderson on Friday evening in Montreal.

A rundown of the day's results can be found below, complete with recaps from both sides of the draw. The updated Rogers Cup schedule is available at the tournament's official website.

Results

Men's Draw

Semifinal: No. 2 Roger Federer def. Robin Haase; 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Semifinal: No. 4 Alexander Zverev def. Denis Shapovalov; 6-4, 7-5

Federer is the hottest player in tennis, and it's not close.

That notion was reinforced Saturday in a big way when the 36-year-old continued to channel his prime with a straight-set victory over Dutch challenger Robin Haase.

According to Tennis TV, Federer is now 29-0 at Masters 1000 and Grand Slam events this season and has won 16 matches in a row dating back to the start of the Gerry Weber Open in June.

Bet365 provided a visual overview of Federer's dominance this year:

"I'm happy, most happy that I'm actually really healthy going into the finals," Federer said, per ATPWorldTour.com. "I haven't wasted too much energy. I've been able to keep points short. I've been really clean at net. I think my concentration and just my playing has gone up a notch. I'm just playing better.

Now it will be up to Alexander Zverev to try to dethrone Federer after he outlasted Shapovalov in the day's second semifinal thanks to a pair of key breaks.

Although Shapovalov pushed the No. 4 seed throughout the first set, Zverev came up clutch and secured a break for 5-4 before he consolidated to take the opening stanza 6-4.

The second set was effectively a carbon copy of the first.

Zverev and Shapovalov were deadlocked through the stanza's first 10 games, but the German finally broke through for a break at 6-5 and managed to hold following several strong challenges from the teenager in order to book a matchup with Federer.

In their last meeting, which came on grass, Federer defeated Zverev 6-1, 6-3. That said, the youngster did best his Swiss counterpart in Germany a year prior with a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-3 upset win.

Women's Draw

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Quarterfinal: No. 5 Elina Svitolina def. No. 4 Garbine Muguruza; 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Quarterfinal: No. 2 Simona Halep def. Caroline Garcia; 6-4, 6-2

Semifinal: No. 6 Caroline Wozniacki def. Sloane Stephens; 6-2, 6-3

Semifinal: No. 5 Elina Svitolina def. No. 2 Simona Halep; 6-1, 6-1

Unlike Friday afternoon, Wozniacki didn't need to battle the elements and her opponent. Rather, she was able to turn her full attention to Sloane Stephens, who punched a ticket to the semifinals Friday with a straight-set win over Lucie Safarova.

And on Saturday, it was Wozniacki who found comfort in a straight-set win as she sent Stephens packing with a tidy 6-2, 6-3 triumph.

The match, which took two hours, saw the sixth-seeded Wozniacki prove effective when she was in a returning position as she ripped off repeated breaks to send Stephens home.

All told, Wozniacki won 50 percent of first-serve return points, a number that bested Stephens' mark by 12 percent.

By virtue of the win, Wozniacki is primed to make her sixth championship appearance this season. However, she has dropped each of the last five, including a recent finals showing at the Ericsson Open against Katerina Siniakova.

Meeting Wozniacki in Sunday's title tilt will be Svitolina, who coasted past Halep following a three-set quarterfinal win over Muguruza.

Beyond the fact that the straight-set effort clinched her a spot in the finals, Svitolina was also able to avenge her quarterfinal loss to Halep at the French Open with a thorough performance that likely caught Wozniacki's attention.

Svitolina wasted no time in the first set and grabbed a quick 5-0 lead before closing the frame out 6-1, and she kept her foot to the floor in the second set and closed out the No. 2 seed with ease.

All in all, it took Svitolina 56 minutes to dispatch Halep and set up Sunday's date with Wozniacki.

And while Svitolina is sure to have heavier legs in the final after playing two matches Saturday, she does hold an upper hand over Wozniacki if previous head-to-head battles have been any indication.

According to the WTA, Svitolina has won both of her meetings against Wozniacki, including a straight-set victory in Dubai earlier this year. It should also be noted both wins have come on hard surfaces—a trend that bodes well for her title prospects Sunday.