Mo Farah Fails to Win 5,000m Gold Medal at IAAF World Championships

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Mo Farah couldn't win the last track race of his professional career, as Muktar Edris beat the Brit to the finish line in the 5,000 meters of the 2017 IAAF World Championships.

Farah entered the final lap in third place and sat too far back to start the final sprint. Instead, he had to settle for silver.

As BBC Sport shared, Farah crashed to the track immediately after the race, in total disappointment. Several competitors tried to console the 34-year-old, to no avail:

Farah sat near the front of the group from the start, while Paul Chelimo pushed a hellish pace in the opening laps. The American caused quite a stir with what appeared to be a cut-throat gesture before the race, and Citius Mag wondered whether his in-race tactics were smart:

The pace soon dropped dramatically, however, with the first kilometer taking 2:48, a pace that favoured Farah.

Patrick Tiernan pushed the pace with three laps left and took a substantial lead, but the pack sped up with two laps left and easily caught up. Farah sat in third entering the final 400 meters, but he visibly struggled with the pace and couldn't overtake the Ethiopian winner.

Edris timed his jump to perfection to take a well-deserved win, his first gold medal at the World Championships.

But after the race, nearly all of the attention went to Farah. Per Athletics Weekly, the Brit said he couldn't have done anything more:

Farah will end his track career with a remarkable six world titles, to go with four gold medals in the Summer Olympics. He won the 5,000 and 10,000 meters double at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, as well as the 2013 and 2015 World Championships. He also defended his 10,000-meters title during these World Championships.

Per James Gray of the Daily Express, he will now turn his attention to the marathon, starting a new chapter in his incredible career.