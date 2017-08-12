Aaron Donald Contract Holdout Expected to Continue into Preseason, Says Rams GM

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams could be without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald throughout the preseason as he continues to hold out in search of a new contract.

Per ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez, Donald is expected to sit out the Rams' preseason opener on Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys.

As far as Donald's contract goes, Rams general manager Les Snead didn't make it sound like the two sides were close to an agreement.

"Not any movement," Snead told Gonzalez. "There is hope. There's hope that he'll be a Ram a long time."

After making an appearance at the Rams' mandatory minicamp in June, Donald has not been seen with the team since training camp opened for veterans on July 28.

When asked about a potential holdout during a June 29 appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Mark Dominik, Donald didn't address the topic directly.

"Just working, just grinding and we’re going to see what happens. ... All I can do is keep working, keeping myself in top shape and my agent’s going to handle that side of things," he said, via Marvez.

Donald is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to make $1.8 million in base salary, per Spotrac. He's become one of the NFL's best defensive players with three straight Pro Bowl selections, two straight appearances on the All-Pro first team and 28 career sacks as an interior defensive lineman.

The Rams will open the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Indianapolis Colts. Donald has never missed a game in his three-year career.