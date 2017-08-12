Jordan Spieth Plagued by Inconsistency in Round 3 at 2017 PGA Championship

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth will likely need to wait at least one more year to complete golf's career Grand Slam after failing to make a charge Saturday in the third round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Spieth, who began moving day at three-over, shot an even-par 71 in Round 3. He posted five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey as part of another mundane effort in the season's last major. He's going to need some monumental help in the form of poor scores from the leaders to have a chance.

Here's a glance at the updated tournament leaderboard:

The 24-year-old American superstar needed something special Saturday after shooting 72 on Thursday and 73 on Friday. He struggled to create birdie looks from close range over the first two days and could never get his putter going enough to make up for a lack of elite iron play.

Jaime Diaz of Golfworld passed along comments Spieth made after the second round about heading into Round 3 with a free-wheeling mentality.

"I kind of accept the fact that I'm essentially out of this tournament pending some form of crazy stuff the next couple of days," he said. "On to the weekend to try and fire at stuff. Nothing to lose."

It only led to moderately improved results. The three-time major champion finished the third round by hitting 53.7 percent of the greens in regulation, and his putting only came alive in spurts.

Any hope of a weekend surge started to fade as he carded three bogeys over the first seven holes. It was a microcosm of Spieth's entire week as he spent more time trying to fight for a par than giving himself an opportunity to gain strokes.

Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution summed up the world's second-ranked player's performance:

His round finally provided some of the first few bright spots of the week starting at No. 8. He posted back-to-back birdies to close out the front nine.

The PGA of America‏ highlighted his birdie on the par-four eighth:

Spieth proceeded to find his most sustained success of the week by putting up three consecutive birdies starting on the 14th. He showcased the type of ball-striking and roll on the greens that could have put him among the leaders if it would have started Thursday rather than his 50th hole of the week.

Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel discussed the uptick in form:

Alas, he finished the day with a double bogey on the 18th after finding a fairway bunker off the tee and then hitting his approach shot into the water. It eliminated any positive vibes he was building up with an eye toward a possible miracle comeback Sunday.

Derek Evers‏ of City & State provided his take on the Texas native's even-par outing:

Spieth's pursuit of the career Grand Slam immediately became one of this week's top storylines after he captured the Open Championship last month at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England. He'd previously won the Masters and the U.S. Open during his dominant 2015 season.

He probably won't be able to join Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen in the select group to hold all four major titles quite yet, though. The good news is, at 24, he should still have many more chances to win the PGA Championship.

Spieth will take the course well before crunch time Sunday for his final round. While he'll try to climb the leaderboard as much as possible, he may also spend some time thinking about Bellerive Country Club in Missouri, the host course for the 100th edition of the PGA Championship next year.