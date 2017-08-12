Former Ottawa Senators GM Bryan Murray Dies at Age 74

John Locher/Associated Press

The Ottawa Senators announced Saturday that former general manager and head coach Bryan Murray died at the age of 74.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk released the following statement: "Bryan was one of the greatest men that the game of hockey has ever known and also a great father, mentor and teacher. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Geri, daughters, Heide and Brittany and the entire Murray family on their loss."

Murray was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2014.

The Shawville, Quebec, Canada, native served as the Sens' GM from 2007 until stepping down in 2016 to take an advisory role with the organization.

Murray was also Ottawa's head coach from 2005-06 through 2007-08, leading the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2007.

He also previously had head coaching stints with the Washington Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks.

During his coaching career, Murray went 620-465-131-23, and made the playoffs 13 times in 17 seasons.

In Murray's nine seasons as Ottawa's general manager, the Senators made the postseason on six occasions.

Murray is survived by his brother, Terry, who is a veteran NHL coach, as well as his nephew, Tim, who was the Buffalo Sabres' general manager until his firing in April.