    Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs' Bid for Anthony Martial Reportedly Rejected

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2017

    LANDOVER, MD - JULY 26: Anthony Martial of Manchester United reacts during the International Champions Cup 2017 match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at FedExField on July 26, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester United have reportedly rejected a bid for Anthony Martial from Tottenham Hotspur.

    Mohamed Bouhafsi of of RMC Sport reported the news Saturday:

    While many fans responded to the report with scepticism, Marca's Chris Winterburn noted Spurs expressed an interest in the forward in the past:

    The 21-year-old enjoyed an excellent first season in the Premier League after he moved from Monaco to United in 2015, but his playing time decreased sharply last season. When he did see the pitch, manager Jose Mourinho often deployed him on the wing, rather than in the centre.

    The lack of opportunities led to plenty of speculation during the summer, with several clubs reportedly expressing an interest. Per Bouhafsi, Italian side Inter also made an unsuccessful offer.

    As of now, a transfer seems unlikely, but if Martial's role doesn't increase this season, that could change in a hurry.

