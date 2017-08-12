    Little League World Series Regionals 2017: North/South Dakota Shut Out Missouri

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2017

    FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, taken with a fisheye lens, South Korea lines the third baseline and Endwell, N.Y. lines the first baseline during team introductions before the Little League World Series Championship baseball game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa. Little League International announced mandatory criminal background checks for its volunteer coaches, new eligibility requirements for players and a host of new rules on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, intended to increase the pace of play. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    It is championship Saturday for the 2017 Little League World Series across the United States, as six teams will punch their tickets to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with victories in their respective regional title games. 

    North Carolina and Texas already secured their spots in this year's Little League World Series. The rest of the U.S. field will be determined throughout the course of Saturday. The winners from today's games will be competing with the rest of the world for a championship in Pennsylvania starting Aug. 17. 

    Here are the results from each of Saturday's six regional title games. 

               

    Saturday Regionals Results

    Midwest: North/South Dakota (Sioux Falls) def. Missouri (Webb City), 6-0

    New England: Connecticut (Fairfield) vs. Maine (South Portland), 1 p.m.

    Northwest: Washington vs. Oregon, 3 p.m.

    Great Lakes: Michigan (Grosse Pointe Woods) vs. Illinois (Hinsdale), 5 p.m.

    Mid-Atlantic: New Jersey (Holbrook) vs. Maryland (Thurmont), 7 p.m.

    West: Southern California vs. Utah, 9 p.m.

                         

    Saturday Regionals Recap

    North/South Dakota def. Missouri, 6-0

    Timely hitting and an excellent pitching performance from Marcus Phillips carried North/South Dakota to a 6-0 victory over Missouri and a Midwest Regional championship. 

    Phillips tossed 5.1 innings in the win, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts and two walks. He was removed from the game due to reaching the pitch count limit. Jack Radel closed out the win by recording the final two outs. 

    North/South Dakota only had four hits—all singles—in the win. All four hits came in the team's four-run third inning, including three in the span of four hitters. Phillips got the scoring started with an RBI single, and Bennett Dannenbring and Radel had back-to-back RBI singles after Ethan Bruns was walked to load the bases. 

    The win gives North/South Dakota its first appearance in the Little League World Series since 2014 when Canyon Lake Little League advanced before being knocked out in the first round.   

