    Derek Wolfe Suffers Leg Injury During Broncos Practice; Carted Off the Field

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2017

    DENVER, CO - AUGUST 20: Defensive end Derek Wolfe #95 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field during the pre-game ceremony before a preseason NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 20, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was forced to leave practice on a cart Saturday after suffering an injury to his right leg.

    Mike Klis‏ of 9News reported it seemed like an ankle or knee problem, though the exact nature of the ailment wasn't immediately clear. Jeff Legwold of ESPN noted the defensive end couldn't put any weight on the leg before he was transported to the locker room.

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

