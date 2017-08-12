Derek Wolfe Suffers Leg Injury During Broncos Practice; Carted Off the Field

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe was forced to leave practice on a cart Saturday after suffering an injury to his right leg.

Mike Klis‏ of 9News reported it seemed like an ankle or knee problem, though the exact nature of the ailment wasn't immediately clear. Jeff Legwold of ESPN noted the defensive end couldn't put any weight on the leg before he was transported to the locker room.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

