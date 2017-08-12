Red Wings Threaten Legal Action over Use of Logo During Virginia Marches

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Detroit Red Wings have condemned the use of their logo during white nationalist marches in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In a statement, the team also threatened to take legal action:

According to CNN.com, right-wing groups and counter-protesters got into physical and verbal altercations ahead of the "Unite the Right" rally being held in Virginia on Saturday.

Ryan M. Kelly of the Daily Progress tweeted the following photo of a demonstrator carrying a sign adorned with the Red Wings' logo:

The protests began Friday night when nationalists converged on the University of Virginia's campus and marched while carrying torches.

Per CNN.com, the demonstration is in protest of Charlottesville's plans to remove traces of its Confederate past.