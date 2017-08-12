    Red Wings Threaten Legal Action over Use of Logo During Virginia Marches

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2017

    CHICAGO - DECEMBER 27: A Detroit Redwings logo is seen as preparations continue during a media availability for the 2009 NHL Winter Classic on December 27, 2008 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Winter Classic will feature the Chicago Blackhawks against the Detroit Redwings on January 1, 2009 and will be played on an outdoor ice rink build on Wrigley Field. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    The Detroit Red Wings have condemned the use of their logo during white nationalist marches in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    In a statement, the team also threatened to take legal action:

    According to CNN.com, right-wing groups and counter-protesters got into physical and verbal altercations ahead of the "Unite the Right" rally being held in Virginia on Saturday.

    Ryan M. Kelly of the Daily Progress tweeted the following photo of a demonstrator carrying a sign adorned with the Red Wings' logo:

    The protests began Friday night when nationalists converged on the University of Virginia's campus and marched while carrying torches.

    Per CNN.com, the demonstration is in protest of Charlottesville's plans to remove traces of its Confederate past.       

