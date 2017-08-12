Jalen Ramsey Activated from PUP List After Surgery on Core Injury

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars activated defensive back Jalen Ramsey off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, and he will take part in the team's practice.

Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network provided the latest update on the cornerback's recovery from surgery on a core muscle injury in June.

Ramsey initially suffered the injury during organized team activities over the offseason, per John Oehser of the Jaguars' official website. The corner released a statement about his decision to undergo surgery.

"To all my supporters and fans, I want you to know that I chose to undergo surgery to treat a minor injury that was very successful," he said, "I want to and will be the best version of myself that I can be for the upcoming 2017 season.

"I will attack this rehab, refine my body and work as hard as I ever have to become the best defensive back in this league and to make everyone, including my family, teammates and city, proud of who I am. I can't wait to be back on the field with the team and show the world how we're rocking this year."

Jacksonville selected Ramsey with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft.

The 22-year-old Florida State product tallied 65 combined tackles, 14 passes defended and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, while playing all 16 games as a rookie.

It's not clear when Ramsey will suit up for a preseason game. But all signs point toward his lining up as the Jags' top corner when Jacksonville kicks off the 2017 regular season in Week 1 with a road clash against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 at NRG Stadium.