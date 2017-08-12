PGA Championship Leaderboard 2017: Updating Results and Standings for Saturday

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The action gets serious at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the PGA Championship hits a critical point on moving day, with Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama sharing the lead.

The fourth major championship of the year appears to be setting itself up for a memorable final 36 holes, as Kisner and Matsuyama are playing superbly and former PGA champion Jason Day is looming. Those three will play together Saturday in the final grouping of the day, with a 2 p.m. ET tee time.

Kisner and Matsuyama are eight under par, while Day is two strokes behind and is in his best form of the year. Kisner has fired back-to-back rounds of 67 and is clearly consistent, while Matsuyama served notice that he is going to make a serious run at his first major title after shooting a seven-under-par 64 in Friday's round.

Matsuyama, the tour's leading money winner this year and the winner of last week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, fired five birdies on the back nine of the second round. He also kept his card clean by avoiding any bogeys.

The Japanese golfer's putting was sensational, as it was in last Sunday's winning finish. He has gained an average of 7.11 strokes on the field with his putting, according to the Golf Channel's statistical guru Justin Ray.

"I am playing well. But whether it's the best that I've ever played in my career, I'm not sure," Matsuyama said through an interpreter, per Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer. "This is my first experience leading a major, or tied for the lead, after 36 holes."

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to playing well Friday, Matsuyama and Day were both able to take advantage of the course conditions after coming back from a rain delay late in the second round. Play was halted for more than 90 minutes when storms hit the Charlotte area, and when play resumed at 6:26 p.m. ET, the humidity had broken and the course conditions were welcoming.

Day was able to vault into contention with five birdies and an eagle Friday, as he shot a five-under 66. Day regularly plays his best golf at the PGA Championship. He won the tournament two years ago at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, and he has been in the top three each of the last four years at the 36-hole mark in the tournament.

While Day is clearly a contender for the tournament title, he turned his attention to Matsuyama's sharp play and his overall work ethic.

"He wants it," Day said, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. "He's on the range every single night beating balls. He's putting. He's practically the last guy there every single day. He's very quiet. Obviously, the language barrier is tough. But he wants it."

In addition to Kisner, Matsuyama and Day, Chris Stroud is a strong contender as he reached six under par after completing his second round Saturday morning. Stroud has delivered back-to-back rounds of 68, and he will play in the penultimate grouping of Saturday's schedule with Francesco Molinari and Louis Oosthuizen.

Molinari soared up the standings with a round of 64 Friday after struggling to a 73 in the opening round. Oosthuizen is regularly found on the leaderboard of major tournaments, largely because of his scintillating short game. The South African followed his opening round of 70 with a four-under 67 Friday. Molinari and Oosthuizen are both five under par after 36 holes.

Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Paul Casey are three under and have an excellent shot to make a run at the Wanamaker Trophy that goes to the winner of the PGA Championship.

Pre-tournament favorites Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have made it to the weekend, but both are a long way from the top. McIlroy has hit the ball well but has had difficulty putting and is two over par, while Spieth has struggled in the same area and is three over.

Spieth came into the tournament needing a victory in the PGA Championship to achieve the career Grand Slam. However, Spieth knows his chances of gaining that distinction this year have all but disappeared.

"I kind of accept the fact that I'm essentially out of this tournament pending some form of crazy stuff the next couple of days," Spieth said, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press (h/t Boston Globe).

Strange things have been known to happen in golf, and Spieth has regularly been in the middle of them. However, Kisner, Matsuyama, Day and Stroud have been sharp to this point, and they don't look like they are about to relinquish control of the PGA Championship.