Kurt Warner Calls Ezekiel Elliott Suspension a 'Big Blow' for Cowboys

Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

Recently enshrined Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner said the NFL's six-game suspension for Ezekiel Elliott is a "big blow" to the Dallas Cowboys and a "disappointing" situation.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from the two-time Most Valuable Player, who also discussed the potential for Elliott to receive a lifetime ban for future violations.

"Let's just hope it doesn't get to that point," Warner said.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.