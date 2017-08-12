    Kurt Warner Calls Ezekiel Elliott Suspension a 'Big Blow' for Cowboys

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2017

    OXNARD, CA - JULY 25: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys is seen during afternoon practice on July 25, 2017 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
    Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

    Recently enshrined Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner said the NFL's six-game suspension for Ezekiel Elliott is a "big blow" to the Dallas Cowboys and a "disappointing" situation.

    On Saturday, TMZ Sports passed along comments from the two-time Most Valuable Player, who also discussed the potential for Elliott to receive a lifetime ban for future violations.

    "Let's just hope it doesn't get to that point," Warner said.

                    

