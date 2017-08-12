PGA Championship 2017: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Saturday

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Day 2 of the 2017 PGA Championship was cut a little short due to bad weather, but there was some exceptional play from a couple of golfers that not many pundits pegged as favorites to win at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for first after Friday, both sitting at eight-under. In third is Jason Day, who hit one under on Friday with a six-under over the first two rounds. And while the three aforementioned golfers were able to finish up their rounds Friday, others weren't so fortunate.

Due to bad weather, the second round will resume this morning, followed by the third round about 40 minutes later, per the PGA Championship's official Twitter account.

Here's a look at the latest leaderboard, alongside live-stream and television coverage information heading into Saturday's conclusion of the second round and beginning of the third.

Leaderboard

TV and live-stream schedule

TNT: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. ET

CBS: 2-7 p.m. ET

Live stream available at PGA.com.

The following pairings will return to the course at 7:30 a.m. ET today to complete their second round:

Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley, Davis Love III

Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, Charley Hoffman

David Lingmerth, Scott Brown, Nicolas Colsaerts

Scott Hend, Kenny Pigman, Andrew Johnston

Kelly Kraft, Brian Smock, Patrick Rodgers

Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford

Cameron Smith, Bernd Wiesberger, Brandon Stone

K.T. Kim, Greg Gregory, James Hahn

Richard Sterne, Ryan Vermeer, Chris Stroud

The third round is expected to commence at 10 a.m. ET.

Predictions

Kisner keeps up pace

Warren Little/Getty Images

There's been a lot to like about Kevin Kisner's game through the first two rounds of the PGA Championship, as consistency has been his calling card.

With back-to-back 67 rounds, Kisner is playing his best golf of the year.

Per Kyle Porter and Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Kisner said before his second round:

"I'm just excited about the opportunity. I'm really fired up about it the way I'm hitting the golf ball. I haven't hit it this well this whole summer. A lot of averages finishes. When I start hitting it the way I am now, I play well. So I'm looking forward to the weekend and having an opportunity to keep making birdies and playing well."

Now that he's gotten the golfing world's attention, today's third round will be the ultimate test for Kisner. Will he keep this pace and hold off Matsuyama and other contenders? I think he will. For today, at least.

Jordan Spieth falls off

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Spieth made the cut, but his relevancy in the tournament won't last much longer.

Coming into this event, all of the attention from the media and fans has been around him to see if he can become the youngest golfer ever to win a career Grand Slam at the age of 24. But coming into Saturday, Spieth is three-over, 11 strokes off Kisner and Matsuyama.

A good showing Saturday will vault Spieth back into the conversation, but even if he managed to get back to par, the road is still steep for the young American. Look for Spieth to fall back even further.

Louis Oosthuizen stays hot

Warren Little/Getty Images

After a solid but not great opening round Thursday where he hit one under, Oosthuizen came out on Friday with a great swing, jumping up 11 spots on the leaderboard to fourth-place with a four-under, tied with Francesco Molinari who had quite second round himself with a seven-under par showing.

Oosthuizen is in a comfortable position heading into Saturday's third round as long as he stays around par.

As long as he can keep pace with Kisner and Matsuyama, even if he is a stroke or two behind, he'll have a great opportunity to stay in the hunt going into Sunday.

He may not be one of the favorites to win the PGA Championship, but Oosthuizen can at least make things interesting by keeping the pressure on Kisner and Matsuyama over the next couple of days.