7 WWE Stars Who Must Be Moved in Next Superstar Shake-UpAugust 12, 2017
7 WWE Stars Who Must Be Moved in Next Superstar Shake-Up
WWE held a Superstar Shake-up in April following WrestleMania 33 and moved several Superstars between Raw and SmackDown Live. We might not have to wait much longer for another.
According to the PWInsider.com (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), WWE is considering holding a second Superstar Shake-up post-SummerSlam.
It's reported the plan is to have two Shake-ups each year instead of one draft like WWE did during the original brand extension.
Changing up the roster is always a good way to freshen things up, and several Superstars on both shows would benefit from moving to a new brand for a fresh start.
This article will look at seven acts who could find new lives by changing brands. Since the cruiserweight division is technically part of Raw, 205 Live talents will not be included.
7. Mickie James
Mickie James is one of the most accomplished women in WWE history, so why would the company rehire her just to keep her on the bench?
When she first returned to SmackDown in January, James was put into the women's title hunt alongside Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch, but as soon as she was moved to Raw, everything came to an end.
She has only had a handful of televised matches since switching brands in April, and she has had even less mic time. Her experience alone should be enough reason to keep her in heavy rotation.
She is a skilled wrestler, good at delivering promos, has a large and loyal fanbase and a marketable personality. This is a case of WWE dropping the ball, plain and simple.
Moving back to SmackDown feels like the only way the former women's champion will get the attention she deserves.
6. Mike Kanellis
Mike and Maria Kanellis surprised a lot of people when they skipped NXT and debuted on the main roster in June. Their subsequent booking has been confusing, to say the least.
The power couple was brought out on a pay-per-view, so it looked like they were in line for a big push right away.
The next few weeks made it clear this was not the case. Not only did it take time for Kanellis to make his wrestling debut with WWE, but he also ended up losing a few of his early matches.
His program with Sami Zayn is addressed seemingly at random, and WWE has done little to give us a reason to care about his character.
Having a fresh start on Raw might be exactly what the lovebirds need. SmackDown is usually looked at as the show where Superstars have a better chance of succeeding, but it's not always the case.
The blue brand is just as guilty of misusing valuable Superstars, and Kanellis is just one example of someone who needs a change of scenery.
5. Finn Balor
Finn Balor was given a monster push when he debuted on the main roster in the summer of 2016. He defeated Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in two of his early matches, and he ended up becoming the first universal champion in the process.
However, an injury during his bout with Rollins sidelined him for the better part of a year, dissolving his push.
His feud with Bray Wyatt could be what he needs to get his career back on track, but he might benefit more from a different setting.
SmackDown isn't perfect, but some Superstars have found a lot more success on the blue brand than they did on Monday nights, and Balor could become another one of them.
4. Emma
It's easy to point out how great the women's revolution has been for the business and the female Superstars on the WWE roster, but it hasn't been sunshine and rainbows for everyone.
Emma and Paige are often credited with kickstarting the whole thing with their match at NXT Arrival back in February 2014.
Paige went on to stardom as the first woman to hold a title in NXT and on the main roster at the same time. Emma wasn't so lucky.
Several stalled pushes, injuries and abandoned storylines have kept her down while others have been brought up from the developmental system and surpassed her.
Emma just needs an opportunity to prove herself to those in charge, and the only way she is going to get it is on SmackDown. With Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks occupying the title picture, there's no room for the Aussie on Monday nights.
3. The Club
WWE has done an amazing job with a lot of talented Superstars in recent years, but the booking of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson has been massively disappointing.
Both men were instrumental in making The Bullet Club a worldwide phenomenon, so when they followed AJ Styles to WWE, it seemed like the tag team would be given a huge push too.
For some unknown reason, WWE decided to go a different way with them. The duo has held the tag titles, but their reign was over a short two months later.
The Good Brothers deserve to be portrayed as the dangerous bruisers we saw in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and it looks like they would have a better chance of that on SmackDown.
The New Day, Usos and Breezango have flourished on Tuesday nights, and adding another talented team like The Club to the mix can only make the tag title scene more entertaining.
2. Roman Reigns
John Cena billing himself in WWE as a free agent means he is going to end up back on Raw at some point in the near future, and if that happens, Roman Reigns needs to move to SmackDown.
Regardless of how you feel about either Superstar, WWE has clearly picked Cena and Reigns as its poster boys. Having them on separate brands makes the most sense.
The Big Dog has been doing his best work over the past year, but he has exhausted his options for opponents on Monday nights.
We have seen him fight Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt multiple times. It's time to give him some new competition.
Moving Reigns to SmackDown would help freshen up the WWE title scene while giving him some new rivalries and renewing some past conflicts.
1. Big Cass
Breaking up Enzo Amore and Big Cass seemed like a good idea at first, but the past few weeks have led some to believe they would have been better off remaining a tag team.
Big Cass has a lot of potential as a heel, but he hasn't been able to get creative in the ring as a singles star because he has been stuck facing Enzo and Big Show.
Cass could have a fresh start away from his former partner on SmackDown. As an added bonus, he could be paired up with Carmella to bring their real relationship into their characters' lives.
The only other reason Big Cass should be the one to move is the possibility of seeing Enzo join 205 Live goes away if he switches brands. His style would work well against those of the other cruiserweights, and his popularity would help bring in some viewers to the struggling WWE Network show.
Big Cass is a work in progress, but he has a lot of the right tools to be successful. Like many others on this list, he just needs a new setting to make it happen.