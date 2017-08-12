7 WWE Stars Who Must Be Moved in Next Superstar Shake-Up

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE held a Superstar Shake-up in April following WrestleMania 33 and moved several Superstars between Raw and SmackDown Live. We might not have to wait much longer for another.

According to the PWInsider.com (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), WWE is considering holding a second Superstar Shake-up post-SummerSlam.

It's reported the plan is to have two Shake-ups each year instead of one draft like WWE did during the original brand extension.

Changing up the roster is always a good way to freshen things up, and several Superstars on both shows would benefit from moving to a new brand for a fresh start.

This article will look at seven acts who could find new lives by changing brands. Since the cruiserweight division is technically part of Raw, 205 Live talents will not be included.