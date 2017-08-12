    Floyd Mayweather Taken to Beat Conor McGregor in Bettor's $880k Wager

    Alec Nathan
August 12, 2017

    Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. The two will fight in a boxing match in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    On Friday, an anonymous bettor in Las Vegas placed an $880,000 wager on Floyd Mayweather Jr. to defeat Conor McGregor when they duke it out Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena. 

    According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, the bet "is believed to be the largest placed on the fight in Las Vegas at this point."                       

    The slip, which Vegas Stats & Information's Mitch Moss posted on Twitter, shows the bettor took Mayweather at minus-550: 

    Purdum noted that while the slip says there's a payout of $120,000, the actual winnings would total $160,000. That's because South Point Casino's computer system doesn't print slips with payouts over $1 million. 

    As a workaround, South Point reportedly decided to print up a pair of $440,000 slips for the anonymous bettor. 

    As of Friday, Mayweather remained a minus-550 favorite with McGregor penciled in as a plus-375 underdog. 

    Those numbers represent a significant shift from the opening odds in November that had Mayweather listed at minus-2250 and McGregor at plus-950. 

                                                         

    Odds courtesy of Odds Shark

