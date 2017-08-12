Floyd Mayweather Taken to Beat Conor McGregor in Bettor's $880k Wager

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

On Friday, an anonymous bettor in Las Vegas placed an $880,000 wager on Floyd Mayweather Jr. to defeat Conor McGregor when they duke it out Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena.

According to ESPN.com's David Purdum, the bet "is believed to be the largest placed on the fight in Las Vegas at this point."

The slip, which Vegas Stats & Information's Mitch Moss posted on Twitter, shows the bettor took Mayweather at minus-550:

Purdum noted that while the slip says there's a payout of $120,000, the actual winnings would total $160,000. That's because South Point Casino's computer system doesn't print slips with payouts over $1 million.

As a workaround, South Point reportedly decided to print up a pair of $440,000 slips for the anonymous bettor.

As of Friday, Mayweather remained a minus-550 favorite with McGregor penciled in as a plus-375 underdog.

Those numbers represent a significant shift from the opening odds in November that had Mayweather listed at minus-2250 and McGregor at plus-950.

Odds courtesy of Odds Shark.