    Triple H Believes Ronda Rousey Is Unsure of Potential WWE Future

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2017

    Ronda Rousey stands on stage during an event for UFC 207, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Las Vegas. Rousey is scheduled to fight Amanda Nunes in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, told CBS Sports' In This Corner podcast Friday he thinks Ronda Rousey is "unsure" about a possible future with WWE. 

    "I don't know that I ever once looked out at the crowd and saw her without this ear-to-ear grin on her face," Levesque said of Rousey's appearance in the crowd at the Mae Young Classic, per CBS Sports' Brian Campbell. "She was like a little kid after every break there would be when I would talk to her—like a little kid. What that means? Unsure. What that means down the line? I think she's unsure."

    Levesque added that while he knows Rousey is busy and is focused on her upcoming wedding, he'd be happy to facilitate a professional relationship with WWE. 

    "Look, she has got a lot going on, but I'm all about creating opportunities," he said, per Campbell. "That's what the Mae Young Classic is all about—creating opportunities for these women that they never had before. If Ronda Rousey wants that opportunity, I'd be happy to talk to her about it."

    Rousey's name hasn't surfaced in mixed martial arts for some time after she suffered back-to-back losses against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. 

    As a result, rumors have circulated regarding a potential pivot to WWE. 

    That buzz grew louder in March when WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon told ESPN adding Rousey to the promotion's roster would be a "match made in heaven."

    Rousey famously crashed WrestleMania 31 when she teamed up with The Rock against Triple H and McMahon. 

