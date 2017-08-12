Lita's Best, Worst and Most Outrageous Moments in WWE Career

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

There are few Superstars who can claim to have revolutionized anything over their careers.

Lita is one of them.

The 2014 Hall of Fame inductee not only revitalized women's wrestling in North America, she proved that women could look good and kick ass during an Attitude Era synonymous with over-sexualization of female performers.

She brought athleticism and a never-say-die approach to the sport and, with Trish Stratus, laid the foundation for the Women's Revolution fans enjoy today.

Relive the greatest matches and moments of her career with these 10 best, worst, most outrageous and most unforgettable occurrences.