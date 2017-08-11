Ezekiel Elliott Releases Statement Regarding NFL's 6-Game Suspension

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has released a statement about the NFL's decision to suspend him for the first six games of the regular season.

Elliott released his statement about the suspension on Twitter:

As part of the NFL's decision to suspend Elliott, NFL Chief Disciplinary Officer Todd Jones said "there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against" against Tiffany Thompson, who accused him of domestic violence in July 2016.

Elliott does have the option to appeal the suspension within three business days, which ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he intends to do. Schefter also noted a hearing must be scheduled within 10 days of Elliott filing an appeal.

The Cowboys will open the 2017 season on Sept. 10 against the New York Giants. If Elliott's six-game suspension holds, he will be eligible to return on Oct. 29 against Washington.