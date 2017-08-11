Michigan WR Grant Perry Reinstated After Sexual Conduct Charges Dropped

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

University of Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry received full reinstatement from the Wolverines program Friday to make him eligible for the 2017 college football season.

Bryan Fischer‏ of Athlon Sports passed along the news Friday. The status update comes after Christopher Haxel of the Lansing State Journal noted in June that Perry accepted a plea agreement to drop a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct against him.

Last week, Dan Murphy of ESPN.com reported the wide receiver was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 60 hours of community service for the remaining charges of resisting a police officer, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

The situation stems from an incident at an East Lansing bar last October.

A female accused Perry of "inappropriately touching" her while waiting in a line to enter the establishment shortly after midnight on Oct. 15. An East Lansing Police Department spokesperson said he also tried to run from police when they arrived on scene, per Haxel.

The 20-year-old Michigan native has made a limited impact with the Wolverines. He's registered 27 catches for 311 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons.

Perry will likely compete with Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Eddie McDoom for playing time opposite Kekoa Crawford.