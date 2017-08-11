    James Paxton Placed on 10-Day DL with Pectoral Injury

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2017

    SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 10: Starting pitcher James Paxton #65 of the Seattle Mariners grabs his jersey while meeting at the pitcher's mound with catcher Mike Zunino #3 of the Seattle Mariners shortly before Paxton left with a left pectoral strain during the sixth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Safeco Field on August 10, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Angels won the game 6-3. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
    Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

    The Seattle Mariners placed starting pitcher James Paxton on the 10-day disabled list Friday after he suffered a strained left pectoral muscle during Thursday's showdown against the Los Angeles Angels

    According to the Seattle Times' Ryan Divish, Paxton will miss at least three weeks. 

    News of Paxton's injury comes at just about the worst possible time for Seattle. 

    The Mariners are in the thick of the postseason race and are currently 2.5 games back of the New York Yankees for the top spot in the American League Wild Card standings. 

    As if losing Paxton—who is 12-3 with a 2.78 ERA and 1.078 WHIP—wasn't bad enough, the Mariners are also making due without Felix Hernandez (right shoulder bursitis) for the foreseeable future. 

    According to MLB.com's Greg Johns, doctors have told the 2010 AL Cy Young Award winner he's likely to miss somewhere between three and four weeks. 

