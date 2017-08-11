Jordan Spieth Struggles to 2-Over 73 in Round 2 of 2017 PGA Championship

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth is going to need a weekend miracle to win the 2017 PGA Championship after carding a two-over 73 in Friday's second round to leave him at three over for the tournament at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Spieth, who's trying to complete the career Grand Slam after winning The Open Championship last month, has been unable to get on one of his trademark hot streaks. Instead, he's been forced to grind out a lot of pars, leaving him 11 strokes off the lead pace being set by Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama.

Here's a look at the updated leaderboard in the season's final major:

The 24-year-old three-time major champion struggled with his putter in Round 1. He didn't get as many opportunities as he wanted to showcase improvement in that area Friday because he spent a lot of time scrambling, hitting just 50 percent of the greens in regulation.

Spieth finished the front side with eight pars and a bogey, which came on the par-four third.

His first hole after the turn summed up his afternoon in a nutshell. He hit a wayward tee shot and spent the rest of his 592-yard journey trying to recover, eventually salvaging a bogey to avoid putting himself closer to the cut line.

The PGA Championship provided a look at his play on No. 10:

Spieth finally got himself in the birdie column on the 12th. He looked far more like the player who conquered the British Open in the process, too. He found the fairway off the tee, hit a rock-solid approach shot to just inside 12 feet and knocked home the putt.

The PGA of America highlighted the birdie:

It didn't create the spark he needed, however. He carded five straight pars before ending the round with a disappointing bogey to punctuate a second consecutive lackluster round.

Justin Ray‏ of Golf Channel noted the American star's chances were fading even before the late bogey:

Looking ahead, Spieth isn't totally out of the championship picture yet, but one of two things must happen for him to contend. Either he must put together two spectacular days of golf or those at the top of the leaderboard must falter Saturday, bringing more players into the mix for the final round.

The odds are he'll be forced to keep hunting for the career Grand Slam next year at Bellerive Country Club in Missouri in the 100th edition of the PGA Championship. He can change that outlook by firing a round in the mid-60s on Saturday, though.