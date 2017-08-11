Rogers Cup 2017: Roger Federer, Caroline Wozniacki Advance in Friday's Action

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The Rogers Cup continued on Friday with quarterfinal action on both sides of the draw.

The men's clashes in Montreal were headlined by a showdown between No. 2 seed Roger Federer and Spanish challenger Roberto Bautista Agut, while a rain-filled women's slate in Toronto featured a compelling matchup between Caroline Wozniacki and No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova.

Below, we'll provide an overview of the day's scores as well as a recap of the ATP and WTA proceedings. An updated schedule and order of play can be found on the tournament's official website.

Results

Men's Draw

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

No. 2 Roger Federer def. No. 12 Roberto Bautista Agut; 6-4, 6-4

Robin Haase def. Diego Schwartzman; 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Denis Shapovalov def. Adrian Mannarino; 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Alexander Zverev def. Kevin Anderson; 7-5, 6-4

It was another day of light work for Federer, who dispatched Bautista Agut in straight sets.

By the time the breezy 6-4, 6-4 win came to a close, Federer had won 81 percent of the first-service points and 50 percent of his break-point opportunities.

Federer's performance was also buoyed by strong serve-and-volley stylings.

According to ATPWorldTour.com, Federer won 21 of 25 total points at the net as he found a rhythm a day after he was forced to play from behind when he dropped the first set against David Ferrer.

"Yesterday, I struggled against [David] Ferrer early on, so today was better," he said, per ATPWorldTour. "I was more committed and a step further in, adjusting my position slightly realizing the ball does fly a lot."

Federer will now prepare for a semifinal tilt against Robin Haase, who has needed three sets to beat his last two opponents in Montreal.

If Federer can defeat Haase, he'll be on track to capture his sixth singles title of the year and lock up the No. 1 seed at the U.S. Open, with Andy Murray injured and Novak Djokovic out for the remainder of the season.

Evening matches on the men's side were highlighted by more sensational stylings from 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov.

Fresh off a third-round upset of Rafael Nadal, the upstart wunderkind stood tall after dropping the first frame 6-2 and blasted his way to a three-set win over France's Adrian Mannarino.

Shapovalov's most memorable moment came late in the third set, when he hit a stellar backhand past Mannarino that allowed him to hold for 4-4 before he secured a crucial break in the next game, as Tennis TV documented on Twitter:

Shapovalov's dream run will now be put to the test by Alexander Zverev, who defeated Kevin Anderson for the second time in a week following their meeting in last Sunday's Citi Open final.

But if wins over Mannarino, Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro have been any indication, Shapovalov—who is the youngest player ever to reach a Masters 1000 semifinal—could be on a collision course for a championship clash with Federer.

Women's Draw

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

No. 6 Caroline Wozniacki def. No. 1 Karolina Pliskova; 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4

Sloane Stephens def. Lucie Safarova; 6-2, 1-6, 7-5

No. 4 Garbine Muguruza vs. Elina Svitolina; Postponed due to rain

No. 2 Simona Halep vs. Caroline Garcia; Postponed due to rain

Wozniacki overcame rain delays and a shaky second-set tiebreak performance to defeat Pliskova and punch a ticket to the semifinals.

According to the New York Times' Ben Rothenberg, the win was Wozniacki's first against a No. 1-ranked opponent. Wozniacki was previously 0-6 in matches against the top players on the women's side, five of which came against Serena Williams, per WTATennis.com.

However, she wasn't fazed this time around.

Despite hiccups in spots, Wozniacki posted a 73-68 percent edge in first-service points won and a narrow 42-36 percent advantage on return points, a figure that was aided by a break in the match's final game, as the WTA showed on Twitter:

"I just tried to stay steady, tried to take the ball on the rise and try to stay aggressive when I could and keep my serves aggressive too," Wozniacki said, according to WTATennis.

Upsets, it turned out, were in style Friday.

After Wozniacki sent Pliskova packing, American Sloane Stephens saved three match points and muscled her way past Lucie Safarova in a three-set thriller.

The win was an encouraging step forward for Stephens, who missed 11 months due to a foot injury and stumbled to a first-round defeat at Wimbledon against Alison Riske in her return to the court.

But ever since Stephens arrived in Toronto, she's been sharp with wins against Safarova, Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova.

Looking ahead, history suggests Stephens may be at a disadvantage in the semifinals.

Wozniacki has won five of six career meetings between the two, and they've all come in straight-set fashion.

That said, Stephens did win the most recent clash (New Zealand in 2016) and should have a formula in mind to frustrate Wozniacki with a spot in the finals on the line.