Ice Cube Says He'd Welcome Lamar Odom to BIG3

If Lamar Odom wants to make a basketball comeback, the BIG3 would be happy to bring the two-time NBA champion into the fold.

BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube told TMZ Sports he loves Odom and would "love to see him play" basketball again.

You can view his full comments on Lamar below (starts around 25-second mark):

Since his playing career ended, Odom has had problems in his personal life, including being arrested in August 2013 on DUI charges. He was also hospitalized in October 2015 after being found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada.

Odom played 14 NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks from 1999 to 2013. He won back-to-back NBA titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010 and was named the 2010-11 Sixth Man of the Year.

The New York Knicks signed Odom in April 2014, but he never appeared in a game for the team and was waived three months later. Prior to signing with the Knicks, he had a two-game stint with Euroleague team Laboral Kutxa Baskonia.