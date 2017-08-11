Charles Oakley to Play in Sunday's BIG3 Games for Killer 3s

Charles Oakley to Play in Sunday's BIG3 Games for Killer 3sAugust 11, 2017
Charles Oakley is returning to the hardwood.
According to an announcement from the BIG3 on Friday, Oakley will make his playing debut in the three-on-three league Sunday at Staples Center for the Killer 3s.
Oakley's been with the Killer 3s as a player-coach all season, but he's yet to suit up for a 2-5 team that's in need of an energy boost with the playoffs looming next weekend.
With Oakley suiting up, Chauncey Billups—Killer 3s' third-leading scorer—will move to the bench and operate as the team's coach.
Renowned as one of the most prolific enforcers in NBA history, the 53-year-old Oakley should team up with fellow big man Reggie Evans and leading scorer Stephen Jackson to give the Killer 3s a physically imposing attack that aims to beat opponents in bruising fashion.