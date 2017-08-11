Charles Oakley to Play in Sunday's BIG3 Games for Killer 3s

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

Charles Oakley is returning to the hardwood.

According to an announcement from the BIG3 on Friday, Oakley will make his playing debut in the three-on-three league Sunday at Staples Center for the Killer 3s.

Oakley's been with the Killer 3s as a player-coach all season, but he's yet to suit up for a 2-5 team that's in need of an energy boost with the playoffs looming next weekend.

With Oakley suiting up, Chauncey Billups—Killer 3s' third-leading scorer—will move to the bench and operate as the team's coach.

Renowned as one of the most prolific enforcers in NBA history, the 53-year-old Oakley should team up with fellow big man Reggie Evans and leading scorer Stephen Jackson to give the Killer 3s a physically imposing attack that aims to beat opponents in bruising fashion.