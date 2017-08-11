Willson Contreras Reportedly Could Miss 4-6 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs could be without star catcher Willson Contreras for four to six weeks because of a hamstring injury.

Per MLB.com's Carrie Muskat, Contreras has been diagnosed with a "moderate" strain of his right hamstring, which typically comes with a recovery time of four to six weeks.

ESPN Chicago's Jesse Rogers noted the Cubs will re-evaluate Contreras in two weeks to get a more definitive return timeframe.

Contreras left the Cubs' 3-1 loss against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday in the eighth inning after grabbing his leg while trying to run out a ground ball.

The loss of Contreras is a huge blow for the Cubs as they try to fight off the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Central. They enter play on Friday with a 59-54 record, one game ahead of the Cardinals, with the Brewers and Pirates four back in the loss column.

In his first full season with the Cubs, Contreras has become a key contributor for the defending World Series champions. The 25-year-old has hit .311/.380/.700 in 23 games since the All-Star break, and his 21 homers rank second on the team, behind the total of first baseman Anthony Rizzo.