UFC Applying to Co-Promote Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight Through NAC

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The UFC officially filed an application with the Nevada Athletic Commission to co-promote the Aug. 26 boxing match between Conor McGregor, its lightweight champion, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Friday, Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting reported the NAC will hold a vote on whether to allow the UFC to formally promote the fight during an Aug. 16 meeting. The NAC executive director, Bob Bennett, told the outlet the move would also allow the promotion to pay McGregor for the event.

The vote is part of a loaded agenda for the governing body's Aug. 16 gathering. Other topics are scheduled to include deciding whether to grant boxing licenses to both fighters, choosing the referee and judges for the bout and voting on whether the allow eight-ounce gloves, per MMA Fighting.

Although Mayweather Promotions has so far been the only official promoter for the hyped cross-sport event, UFC has been highly involved in the process. UFC President Dana White was present when the sides embarked on a recent worldwide promotional tour.

Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP Will Anyone Catch the Astros or Dodgers in the Second Half? Watch Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year Beer Baths to Selfies: How Cavs and Dubs Celebrated Their Way Back to NBA Finals Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: No One Has More at Stake Than Kevin Durant The Future of Baseball Is Bright in New York with Young Stars Conforto and Judge Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4 Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4? Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game? The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri Right Arrow Icon

Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com passed along comments from White last month about what he expects when McGregor, a sizable underdog, takes on the undefeated Mayweather.

"All these naysayers, let me tell you what," he said. "This fight goes two ways. Either Floyd Mayweather runs around and does his style of fighting, defense, stays away from Conor and tries to not get hit. Conor will go right after Floyd Mayweather and try to knock him out. That's Conor's style. When have you ever seen a boring Conor McGregor fight?

"And then there's the other side, where Floyd thinks that Conor is so weak at boxing he comes right after him. Speed kills, tries to use his speed and actually knock Conor McGregor out. I want it to be a good fight and I truly believe it will be a good fight."

McGregor's chances are bolstered by the fact Mayweather is coming off a nearly two-year layoff since his last victory over Andre Berto in September 2015. The five-division world champion also hasn't won via knockout since his bout with Victor Ortiz in 2011.

That said, the UFC superstar is making his first foray into a boxing ring against one of the most accomplished fighters in history, which creates a monumental challenge.