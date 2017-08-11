NASCAR at Michigan 2017 Qualifying Results: Brad Keselowski Takes Pole

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Brad Keselowski will be on the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway after he burned past the competition in qualifying Friday.

Keselowski has now won three poles this season thanks to Friday's winning time of 35.451 seconds. Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick finished second and third, respectively.

Here's a look at the top 10, with full results available at NASCAR's official website:

1. Brad Keselowski, 35.451 seconds

2. Joey Logano, 35.457 seconds

3. Kevin Harvick, 35.505 seconds

4. Matt Kenseth, 35.542 seconds

5. Chase Elliott, 35.568 seconds

6. Kyle Busch, 35.644 seconds

7. Jamie McMurray, 35.664 seconds

8. Erik Jones, 35.678 seconds

9. Kyle Larson, 35.685 seconds

10. Denny Hamlin, 35.697 seconds

If there was one driver to keep an eye on Friday, it was Kyle Larson.

Currently third in the Monster Energy Cup playoff standings, the 25-year-old has owned Michigan International Speedway over the past two years.

After besting Chase Elliott for a win at the two-mile track last August, Larson won pole and finished first at the FireKeepers Casino 400 in Michigan on June 18.

However, Larson's been in a funk since mid-July with three straight finishes outside of the top 23.

That makes this weekend's Pure Michigan 400 the perfect opportunity for him to bounce back—especially because he'll be in the ninth position on the starting grid.

One shaky performance of note belonged to points leader Martin Truex Jr., who failed to make the cut for the final round of qualifying after Keselowski put on an impressive push toward the end of Round 2 to throttle his way up the ranks and slip into the top 12.

Speaking of Keselowski, Friday was a productive day for Penske Racing, which also boasted the No. 2 finisher in Joey Logano.

Like Larson, Logano will be looking to snap a skid when engines fire Sunday. Since crossing the line fourth at the Brickyard 400, the No. 22 Ford has managed 27th- and 24th-place finishes in its last two races.

Expect that trend to change Sunday when the Pure Michigan 400 gets underway at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.