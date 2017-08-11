    LaVar Ball Accepts Ice Cube's Challenge to Play in BIG3

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo Ball #2 of the Los Angeles Lakers, jokes with fans at halftime of a 2017 Summer League game between the Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Clippers won 96-93 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    LaVar Ball accepted Ice Cube's four-point challenge Friday and said he will be at Staples Center on Sunday to participate in the three-on-three league's festivities. 

    "I will be there for the four-point challenge," Ball said in a video posted to Twitter. "Me and my crew gonna show you what we do. 'Cause I ain't scared of you, man. You know I hit them shots with my eyes closed." 

    Ice Cube initially invited Ball to come participate in the four-point challenge in May, at which point the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball posted a video on Instagram addressing the former N.W.A. frontman: 

    Cube responded Thursday in an Instagram post of his own. 

    "LaVar, this your boy Ice Cube. I ain't forgot about that four-point challenge. Now check this out. You bring your sons, bring your AAU team. Y'all come on down to the Staples Center, to the BIG3, this Sunday. Me and you can hit the court and do that four-point shot in front of everybody if you wanna do this. Then I'll buy the Big Baller Brands for your whole team," he said.

    Sunday's festivities will be broadcast Monday evening on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET. 

