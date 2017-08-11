Jonathan Grimes Signed to Jaguars Contract, Tyler Gaffney Waived

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Friday that they have signed running back Jonathan Grimes and waived running back Tyler Gaffney.

Gaffney, 26, had spent the last two seasons with the New England Patriots before latching on with the Jaguars. He's yet to take a regular-season snap since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2014 draft.

Grimes, meanwhile, spent the last four seasons as a seldom-used rotational piece in the Houston Texans backfield.

During that span, the undrafted free agent out of William & Mary managed 139 carries for 613 yards and two touchdowns. He also flashed some promise as a receiver to the tune of 51 catches for 429 yards and a score.

The Jaguars have a loaded depth chart at running back with rookie Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon all in tow, so Grimes figures to be fighting an uphill battle for a roster spot.

Also consider Grimes has been left with just a few weeks to learn a new system, and his best hope may be to put solid work on tape for other clubs that could use more reinforcements at running back come September.