Kevin Durant Says Comments on India Were 'Taken out of Context,' Apologizes

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has issued an apology for comments he made about India after traveling to the country in July to lead a basketball training academy.

In an interview with the Athletic (via The Indian Express), Durant said India is "20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience," and it's "just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball."

Durant said his comments were "taken out of context" and issued an apology on Twitter (some NSFW language):

Durant did note in his interview with the Athletic what he saw in India with "cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road, a million cars and no traffic violations" was "really, really dope to me."

The 2017 NBA Finals MVP served as a coach at the NBA Academy India and traveled to the country on July 27 to donate two basketball courts to Ramjas School, according to an official release from the NBA. He also visited The NBA Academy India in Noida during his visit.

“I’m excited to travel to India to help promote the game of basketball and meet the prospects at The NBA Academy India,” he said in the NBA's press release. “I’ve wanted to visit India for a long time, and I can’t wait to experience the country’s unique culture and share my knowledge with the kids there.”

While in India, Durant was part of setting a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest basketball lesson with 3,459 participants not including the NBA superstar.