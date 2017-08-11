Phil Mickelson to Miss Cut at PGA Championship for 1st Time Since 1995

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson will miss the cut at the PGA Championship for the first time since 1995 after he played Quail Hollow Club's first 36 holes at 11 over par.

The 47-year-old has now missed the cut at two consecutive majors after he failed to qualify for the weekend at The Open Championship in Southport, England.

Mickelson opened his stay in Charlotte, North Carolina, with an eight-over 79 on Thursday, and he wasn't sharp enough in Round 2 to recover and work his way below the cut line, which has been projected at four over par.

"I'm obviously not scoring well, and I hit the ball in every bad spot," Mickelson told reporters after shooting 74 on Friday.

"It's not like I'm hitting the ball crooked. I'm just hitting it in the wrong spots. Not really controlling my thought process, where I want the ball to go," Mickelson added. "I'm not real focused out there. I'm having a tough time visualizing the shot. I'm having a tough time controlling my thoughts and not letting it wonder to what I don't want to have happen."

All in all, it's been a rough 2017 season for Mickelson.

Although he's carded four top-10 finishes, including ninth place at June's FedEx St. Jude Classic, Mickelson has been on the outside looking in on the major circuit.

Along with the two missed cuts and an absence from the U.S. Open, Mickelson placed 22nd at the Masters with a final score of two-over as he failed to break 70 during his four-day stay in Augusta, Georgia.

In order to salvage a shaky campaign, Mickelson may have to hope for a spot on the United States Presidents Cup team.

However, Lefty acknowledged Friday he'll likely be watching from home if he can't round into form.

"I would love to be on [the team], but the way I'm playing I've got to play better these last couple tournaments because the British [Open] and here have been atrocious," he told reporters.