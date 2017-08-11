Joe Flacco Won't Return from Back Injury for Ravens Until Regular Season

John Grieshop/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that quarterback Joe Flacco will not play in any of the team's remaining three preseason games as he continues to recover from a back injury.

"The 10th-year standout has been re-examined, and his progress from a back issue is good," the statement noted. "He will return to practice in the preseason, but he is not expected to play in these games. The plan is for Flacco to be the starting quarterback against Cincinnati in the regular season opener on Sept. 10."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported July 26 that Flacco was preparing to miss three to six weeks with a disk issue.

Since then, positive news has trickled in regarding the Super Bowl 47 MVP's status for opening day.

On Aug. 1, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio cited a source with knowledge of the situation who said Flacco was improving, with the "arrow [pointing] up."

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora followed up three days later and noted a second opinion of Flacco's injury confirmed it was "minor" and that he was "gradually being ramped up" in preparation for Week 1.

Once he's back at 100 percent, Flacco will be looking to lead the Ravens back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 following a 5-11 finish in 2015 and an 8-8 effort a year ago.