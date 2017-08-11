Branden Albert Released by Jaguars After Coming Out of Retirement

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Offensive tackle Branden Albert's strange journey with the Jacksonville Jaguars has come to an end after the team released him Friday.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars officially released Albert four days after he reported to the team following a brief retirement.

The Jaguars acquired Albert and a 2017 seventh-round pick in a pair of related trades with the Miami Dolphins for tight end Julius Thomas and a 2018 seventh-rounder March 9. Rapoport reported April 17 that Albert was not present at the first team meeting of the season because he wanted a new contract from Jacksonville.

On July 31, Albert announced his retirement from the NFL in a statement released through the Jaguars' official website.

"After nine seasons playing in the National Football League, I have decided to retire from the game that has given me so much," he said.

ESPN's Adam Caplan reported Aug. 7 that Albert had a change of heart and notified the Jaguars he would be reporting to training camp.

The 32-year-old Albert is a two-time Pro Bowler who has played for the Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. He was owed $8.875 million in 2017, the fourth year of a five-year deal he originally signed with Miami in 2014, per Spotrac.