Ezekiel Elliott's Lawyers Say NFL's Findings Full of 'Factual Inaccuracies'

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The lawyers for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott have issued a statement that disputes several claims made by the NFL as justification for suspending Elliott six games to start the 2017 regular season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided the statement from Elliott's lawyers, Frank Salzano and Scott Rosenblum:

The statement said the NFL and the Columbus prosecutor's office "expressly concluded and conveyed" to Elliott's lawyers that Tiffany Thompson, who alleged in July 2016 that Elliott abused her and tagged him in a series of Instagram posts in which she had bruises on both arms, was lying about the incident.

In the league's statement to Elliott regarding his suspension, NFL chief disciplinary officer Todd Jones said advisers "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

Elliott's lawyers said "a slew of additional credible and controverting evidence will come to light" during the appeals process.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Elliott intends to file an appeal of his suspension, and a hearing must be scheduled within 10 days of the appeal's being filed.