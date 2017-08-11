Cowboys Odds Suspended by Sportsbooks After Ezekiel Elliott's Suspension

David Richard/Associated Press

Fans who want to place a bet on the Dallas Cowboys are out of luck for the time being after the NFL announced running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension.

Per ESPN.com's David Purdum, sportsbooks in Las Vegas have suspended betting odds for the Cowboys' Week 1 game against the New York Giants and for their over-under season win total, previously set at 9.5, in the aftermath of Elliott's suspension.

Earlier Friday, via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the NFL suspended Elliott six games after a yearlong investigation for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Chris Andrews, sportsbook director at the South Point Casino, told Purdum he is waiting on what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might say about whether Elliott will file an appeal before putting the team back on the board.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Elliott intends to file an appeal. Schefter also noted Elliott must file his appeal within three business days and that a hearing will be scheduled within 10 days of an appeal's being filed.

According to Purdum, the Cowboys ranked third behind the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders in terms of money coming in on teams to win the Super Bowl.

As of Aug. 6, OddsShark has the Cowboys as a 12-1 favorite to win Super Bowl 52. The Green Bay Packers at 15-2 are the only NFC team ahead of them.