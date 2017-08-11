4-Star PG Prospect Jeremiah Francis Commits to UNC over Ohio State, Others

Source: Scout.com

Coming off a national championship in April, North Carolina is capitalizing with an early commitment from 2019 point guard Jeremiah Francis.

Francis announced his decision to play basketball for the Tar Heels on Friday:

Francis, a point guard from Pickerington Central High School in Ohio, was one of the nation's most sought-after players in the 2019 class. He also had offers from Ohio State, Florida State and Missouri.

An electric playmaker, Francis is rated as a 4-star prospect, the No. 1 point guard recruit in his home state, No. 11 point guard recruit in the nation and No. 64 overall recruit, per Scout.

Per ESPN's official scouting report, Francis' best assets are his "strength and feel for the position" with the ability to finish at the rim and play aggressively against bigger players.

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams has had tremendous success developing guards. He helped turn Marcus Paige, J.P. Tokoto and P.J. Hairston into NBA draft picks since 2014. Francis' arrival in two years will continue the Tar Heels' extended run of success in the ACC under Williams.