Breaking Down WWE's Most Controversial and Shocking Stories for Week of Aug. 11

Despite appearing in multiple main event segments in the midst of Raw's recent ratings surge, Enzo Amore continues to be the subject of vaunted backstage heat reports.

Further details of Amore's exile from the WWE locker room were recently reported by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated (h/t WrestlingInc). It has also been reported that Amore was kicked off the WWE tour bus when he disrespected the wrestling business during a loud phone conversation.

Despite his undeniable popularity, Amore has been booked like a heel as he continues to antagonize Big Cass while hiding behind The Big Show, who is acting as his hired gun.

Enzo is now set to be suspended in a shark tank above the ring, and if you read into Kurt Angle's "I hope Enzo's not afraid of heights" comments, it wouldn't be a surprise if WWE is exploiting his real-life fear of heights as part of an ongoing punishment.