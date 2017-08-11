Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Expected to Appeal 6-Game Suspension

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott reportedly plans to appeal the six-game suspension handed down by the NFL Friday.

The NFL announced Elliott's suspension under the personal conduct policy Friday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Elliott intends to appeal the suspension. Schefter added Elliott's appeal must be filed within three business days and a hearing has to be scheduled within 10 days of the appeal being filed.

According to the NFL's official statement announcing Elliott's suspension, league investigators interviewed "more than a dozen witnesses, including Ms. Tiffany Thompson, who had alleged multiple instances of physical violence in July 2016."

Todd Jones, NFL chief disciplinary officer, said as part of the league's letter to Elliott there was "substantial and persuasive evidence" indicating multiple instances of violence, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The NFL announced changes to its personal conduct policy in 2014 that included a "baseline suspension of six games" for violations that included domestic violence, assault and battery after a full investigation was conducted into any allegations made against an NFL employee.