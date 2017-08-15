Top Contenders to Dethrone Lamar Jackson as Heisman Trophy Winner

0 of 10

Jackson Laizure/Getty Images

Lamar Jackson enters the 2017 campaign with the potential to become only the second repeat Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, but his competition will be fierce.

Several superstars will return to the field this season, including a few players who weren't full-time starters in 2016. For example, LSU running back Derrius Guice and USC quarterback Sam Darnold are preparing for their first complete year atop the depth chart.

And then there's the old guard; veteran quarterbacks like Ohio State's J.T. Barrett and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield have one final chance at earning the premier award before chasing the NFL.

Highlighting the players who missed the cut are Georgia running back Nick Chubb and Washington quarterback Jake Browning. Quick reasoning? A timeshare will limit Chubb, while if Browning could only finish sixth with his gaudy 2016 numbers, he's unlikely to rise higher.