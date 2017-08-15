Top Contenders to Dethrone Lamar Jackson as Heisman Trophy Winner

Top Contenders to Dethrone Lamar Jackson as Heisman Trophy WinnerAugust 15, 2017
Lamar Jackson enters the 2017 campaign with the potential to become only the second repeat Heisman Trophy winner in college football history, but his competition will be fierce.
Several superstars will return to the field this season, including a few players who weren't full-time starters in 2016. For example, LSU running back Derrius Guice and USC quarterback Sam Darnold are preparing for their first complete year atop the depth chart.
And then there's the old guard; veteran quarterbacks like Ohio State's J.T. Barrett and Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield have one final chance at earning the premier award before chasing the NFL.
Highlighting the players who missed the cut are Georgia running back Nick Chubb and Washington quarterback Jake Browning. Quick reasoning? A timeshare will limit Chubb, while if Browning could only finish sixth with his gaudy 2016 numbers, he's unlikely to rise higher.
10. Deondre Francois, QB, Florida State
By the numbers: During his first season as a starter, Deondre Francois completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 3,350 yards and 20 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He also scored five times on the ground while guiding Florida State to a 10-3 record.
X-factor: Toughness. Perhaps that sounds boring, but there is a near-four-minute "Punishment Reel" dedicated to the hits—mostly legal, some extra, a little self-inflicted—Francois took last season. It would take a serious injury to sideline him long-term.
Heisman chances: Slim, though not a long shot. The sophomore signal-caller could lack the eye-popping numbers because of the offensive turnover. While Nyqwan Murray and Auden Tate are experienced targets, George Campbell isn't a sure thing. But if Campbell ascends as FSU hopes and the offensive line keeps Francois generally upright, he'll be a late-rising contender.
9. Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn
By the numbers: Jarrett Stidham doesn't have much college experience, but his limited action sure was promising. As a freshman backup for Baylor in 2015, he completed 75 of 109 passes for 1,265 yards and 12 touchdowns with two interceptions.
X-factor: Beyond the hype the Auburn quarterback has garnered—so Stidham succeeding will essentially be confirmation bias to some voters—he throws a sensational deep ball. The Tigers mustered just two gains of 50-plus yards through the air last year. With Stidham behind center, that could change in a big way.
Heisman chances: Questionable, but possible. Stidham's "Heisman moment" to convince voters almost assuredly would be dethroning Alabama, but that opportunity will only be presented if he guides Auburn to an SEC West crown while putting up around 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns. Not being a dual-threat quarterback is tough to overcome in the voting these days.
8. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State
By the numbers: In his second year as Oklahoma State's full-time starter, Mason Rudolph eclipsed the 4,000-yard mark and tossed 28 touchdowns to four interceptions. He completed 63.4 percent of his passes and also rushed in six touchdowns.
X-factor: Rudolph has shown great touch on his intermediate and deep passes. The rising senior sometimes relies on that placement ability more than his velocity—and combining those is essential to his NFL prospects—but he's excellent at putting the ball in a favorable spot for his receiver on downfield throws.
Heisman chances: Like Stidham, Rudolph isn't a major factor on the ground. But he's a proven passer, and the offense's depth chart only improved this summer. Marcell Ateman is healthy, and LSU transfer Tyron Johnson is now eligible. Though the Pokes likely need to reach the Big 12 championship game for Rudolph to earn a finalist spot, he'll have the requisite numbers to match the team success.
7. Bo Scarbrough, RB, Alabama
By the numbers: Bo Scarbrough didn't have the breakout year most anticipated following Derrick Henry's departure. Still, Scarbrough totaled 812 yards and 11 touchdowns while demanding the lead role down the stretch. He rumbled for 90-plus yards in each of Alabama's last four games.
X-factor: The junior is 6'2", 228 pounds and knows how to use it. According to Pro Football Focus, Scarbrough averaged 4.8 yards after contact per rushing attempt—which ranked third nationally—and forced 40 missed tackles on 129 total touches last year.
Heisman chances: Nick Saban has shown a willingness to rely on a workhorse back. Alabama has sensational depth, but Scarbrough is a Henry-type talent who will benefit from a superb offensive line. As long as he can stay healthy, Scarbrough should power his way into the Heisman discussion.
6. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
By the numbers: After leading the SEC in yards per carry as a freshman, Derrius Guice duplicated the feat while taking on a larger role for LSU. He periodically replaced an injured Leonard Fournette and collected an SEC-best 1,387 yards with 16 total touchdowns—despite handling five carries or fewer in four games.
X-factor: Put simply, Guice has elite speed. If the junior running back breaks through the trenches or hits the sideline, he's most likely gone. What makes Guice especially difficult to contain is his blend of speed and balance, since he's adept at shaking initial contact and quickly regaining his pace.
Heisman chances: The Tigers don't have a depth issue, but Guice will be the featured runner. New coordinator Matt Canada should have a larger receiving role for Guice, too. An important stat to watch, though, is total touchdowns. Canada is known for distribution, and that could result in Guice not scoring as often. That may benefit LSU as a whole, but it could soften his Heisman resume.
5. Jalen Hurts, QB, Alabama
By the numbers: Alabama began the 2016 campaign with uncertainty behind center, but then-true freshman Jalen Hurts swiftly provided the answer. He guided the Tide to the national championship game, notching a 62.8 completion percentage. Hurts threw for 2,780 yards, picked up 954 on the ground and scored 36 total touchdowns.
X-factor: Although Saban and former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin protected Hurts as a passer, they did a wonderful job scheming around his strengths as a runner. Hurts provided the dynamic element noticeably absent in previous Alabama quarterbacks. He's a threat on both designed runs and scrambles.
Heisman chances: If the Crimson Tide push the ball downfield more often as believed, Hurts' efficiency will almost certainly drop—but not enough to really hurt. Plus, he threw for less than 200 yards in 10 of 15 games last season, so Hurts has enormous room for statistical improvement. Tethered with Alabama's predicted collective success, he's a great choice to be a finalist.
4. J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State
By the numbers: J.T. Barrett reclaimed the starting job in 2016 and helped Ohio State return to the College Football Playoff. The first-team All-Big Ten quarterback tallied 2,555 yards and 24 touchdowns through the air while scampering for 845 yards and nine scores.
X-factor: Barrett's biggest strength is his running ability. He's patient yet decisive, so there's little wasted effort for Barrett on the ground. That prowess is particularly evident in the red zone, where all nine of his rushing touchdowns happened last season.
Heisman chances: Three key variables surround Barrett in 2017. How much will Kevin Wilson's arrival as coordinator impact the passing game? Is this the year Ohio State wideouts finally shift from talented to productive? Will the offensive line better protect Barrett? If two of those three questions are answered positively, he'll be headed to New York in early December.
3. Sam Darnold, QB, USC
By the numbers: Sam Darnold took over as USC's starter in the fourth game of 2016. He still finished the season with a 67.2 completion percentage, 3,086 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding 250 rushing yards and two scores.
X-factor: Good luck successfully blitzing Darnold. According to PFF, he ranked sixth nationally with a 101.0 passer rating under pressure. Darnold is sometimes hesitant in the pocket if he doesn't recognize the blitz pre-snap, yet he rarely takes a sack. Incompletions are much better than sacks or turnovers.
Heisman chances: For good reason, every preseason list has Darnold as a leading contender. He's an accurate, strong-armed passer who shows a clear ability to read the field. That combination of skill resulted in Darnold being a breakout star in 2016, and a full complement of games this season should take him to the Heisman ceremony.
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
By the numbers: Two years ago, Saquon Barkley emerged onto the college football scene with a 1,000-yard freshman season. In 2016, he posted 1,496 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground and added 28 receptions for 402 yards and four scores.
X-factor: Barkley doesn't need perfect blocking to make defenders look silly. Per PFF, his 60 forced missed tackles against Power Five opponents leads all returning running backs. The rising junior boasts a refined set of moves, including a devastating jump-cut.
Heisman chances: An improved offensive line should lead to a more consistent rushing attack. However, development up front is never a given. Barkley's best games are fantastic, but he can't overcome shaky blocking every week. If Penn State's blockers improve as expected, though, Barkley will be squarely in the conversation.
1. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
By the numbers: A two-time Heisman finalist, Baker Mayfield has finished fourth (2015) and third (2016) in the voting. He led the nation with a 70.9 completion percentage last season, throwing for 3,965 yards and 40 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. He also scurried across the plane six more times.
X-factor: Mayfield is a mobile threat, but he's a playmaker almost always looking to pass. No college quarterback is better at extending plays than the senior. Mayfield is terrific at resetting blocking angles to buy time both inside and outside of the pocket.
Heisman chances: Given he's landed in the top four twice, Mayfield is the most proven Heisman threat beyond Jackson. Oklahoma must fill three enormous voids at skill positions, but Mayfield has an outstanding offensive line and an ideal coach in Lincoln Riley. The third trip to New York could be the charm.
All recruiting information via Scout. Stats from cfbstats.com or B/R research. Quotes obtained firsthand unless otherwise noted. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.