Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Letter Details Actions, Warns of Potential Future Ban

A letter sent to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott by the National Football League concerning his six-game suspension detailed alleged domestic violence toward former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson and warned he could face severe discipline for future incidents.

Jason La Canfora‏ of CBS Sports passed along portions of the letter Friday, including a statement from the NFL that read: "On multiple occasions... you used physical force against Ms. Thompson."

Ian Rapoport‏ of NFL Network noted the league told Elliott any more violations "may result in your suspension or potential banishment."

Mike Garafolo of NFL.com added the letter cited three examples of photographic evidence that showed the use of "physical force." In addition, Tom Pelissero‏ of NFL Network spotlighted comments from the case's prosecutor, who said "we generally believed her for all of the incidents."

The league can still hand down punishment for allegations, even if charges aren't filed for a legal case as was the situation with Elliott, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the running back is "expected" to file an appeal of the six-game ban.

In July 2016, Kate Hairopoulos of the Dallas Morning News passed along a statement from Stacy Elliott, the Cowboys star's father, about the situation.

"The reported allegations and Internet postings regarding our son are completely false," Stacy Elliott said. "Ezekiel has done nothing wrong. The police have investigated this matter, and eyewitnesses have verified the lack of any wrongdoing. The actual evidence in this matter clearly indicates what the real motivation was behind the police being called. We are confident that when the truth comes to light, it will reveal the falsity of these claims."

After Columbus, Ohio prosecutors opted against pursuing charges against Elliott last September, he said he was never overly concerned because he "didn't do anything wrong."

"I'm a target, that's what I've realized from all of this," he told reporters. "I've got to conduct myself that way so I can not have any distractions and I can just focus on ball."

If the NFL suspension is upheld on appeal, Elliott wouldn't be eligible to return until Week 8 when the Cowboys visit the Washington Redskins. They have a bye in Week 6.