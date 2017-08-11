Twitter Reacts to Ezekiel Elliott's 6-Game Suspension from NFL

Twitter Reacts to Ezekiel Elliott's 6-Game Suspension from NFLAugust 11, 2017
After the NFL confirmed Friday that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended for the first six games of the 2017 season, Twitter reacted to the NFL's decision.
Per ESPN.com's Todd Archer, the suspension stemmed from an investigation into a domestic violence allegation from last year. No charges were brought against Elliott due to "conflicting and inconsistent information," but the NFL found him in violation of the personal conduct policy.
Much of the reaction Friday dealt with the NFL's seemingly inconsistent handling of domestic violence allegations against its players.
Former New York Giants kicker Josh Brown was initially suspended for just one game last year, and Elliott's punishment didn't sit well with Michael Hurley of 98.5 The Sports Hub in comparison:
Michael Hurley @michaelFhurley
My initial reaction to the Ezekiel Elliott suspension is ... last year, Roger Goodell suspended Josh Brown for one game.2017-8-11 16:21:31
It was later revealed Brown had admitted to physically and mentally abusing his wife in journals, emails and a letter obtained by SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.
Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk also took issue with the difference between the Elliott and Brown suspensions:
Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith
I want to hear Roger Goodell explain what Ezekiel Elliott did that's six times as bad as what Josh Brown did.2017-8-11 16:15:43
Bleacher Report's Marcus Mosher pointed out that former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice was initially suspended two games for punching his then-fiance in an Atlantic City elevator in 2014:
Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher
The NFL had a video of Ray Rice knocking out his GF in the elevator and he got four less games than what Ezekiel Elliott is going to get.2017-8-11 14:31:59
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller also questioned the NFL's methods behind how they suspend players in domestic violence cases:
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Josh Brown was suspended 1 game. Ezekiel Elliott gets 6. Explain that to me. The NFL needs to be consistent or stop suspending players. https://t.co/hBzvy8vuM62017-8-11 16:30:59
The NFL extended the suspension after video of the assault surfaced, and while there is no such evidence available with Elliott's case, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the NFL told the running back it had photographic evidence of physical abuse:
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
Obtained the letter from NFL's Todd Jones to Ezekiel Elliott. It cites photographic evidence of three instances of "physical force."2017-8-11 16:31:39
Much of the reaction toward the suspension has been negative, but as pointed out by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may be at the top of that list:
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones is said to be furious with NFL decision, per one source. Furious.2017-8-11 16:33:02
Not everyone was against the NFL, though, as Pete Prisco of CBS Sports gave the NFL the benefit of the doubt and believed it must have had probable cause:
Pete Prisco @PriscoCBS
Pile on the NFL all you want here — and where is the consistency? — but clearly the investigators found something.2017-8-11 16:24:16
As part of Schefter's report of the punishment, it was mentioned that Elliott is expected to appeal the six-game ban.
From an on-field perspective, Dallas will be hard-pressed to replace the NFL-leading 1,631 rushing yards Elliott brought to the table as a rookie last season.
As pointed out by Pro Football Focus, he also provided the Cowboys offense with an undeniable element of explosiveness:
Pro Football Focus @PFF
Ezekiel Elliott will miss the first six games of the 2016 season through suspension https://t.co/5JxzANJ6LG https://t.co/y4a4VnmWly2017-8-11 16:30:38
ESPN's Darren Rovell also broke down how the suspension will affect Elliott financially:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
$559,193: Cost in lost salary to Ezekiel Elliott for 6-game suspension. Made $450,000 in salary last season.2017-8-11 16:19:21
Elliott helped the Cowboys to a 13-3 record last season, but now there will be additional pressure on second-year quarterback Dak Prescott to lead the way.
Also, veteran running backs such as Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman will be asked to band together and make up for what will be lost in the running game without Elliott.