Twitter Reacts to Ezekiel Elliott's 6-Game Suspension from NFL

David Richard/Associated Press

After the NFL confirmed Friday that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended for the first six games of the 2017 season, Twitter reacted to the NFL's decision.

Per ESPN.com's Todd Archer, the suspension stemmed from an investigation into a domestic violence allegation from last year. No charges were brought against Elliott due to "conflicting and inconsistent information," but the NFL found him in violation of the personal conduct policy.

Much of the reaction Friday dealt with the NFL's seemingly inconsistent handling of domestic violence allegations against its players.

Former New York Giants kicker Josh Brown was initially suspended for just one game last year, and Elliott's punishment didn't sit well with Michael Hurley of 98.5 The Sports Hub in comparison:

It was later revealed Brown had admitted to physically and mentally abusing his wife in journals, emails and a letter obtained by SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk also took issue with the difference between the Elliott and Brown suspensions:

Bleacher Report's Marcus Mosher pointed out that former Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice was initially suspended two games for punching his then-fiance in an Atlantic City elevator in 2014:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller also questioned the NFL's methods behind how they suspend players in domestic violence cases:

The NFL extended the suspension after video of the assault surfaced, and while there is no such evidence available with Elliott's case, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the NFL told the running back it had photographic evidence of physical abuse:

Much of the reaction toward the suspension has been negative, but as pointed out by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may be at the top of that list:

Not everyone was against the NFL, though, as Pete Prisco of CBS Sports gave the NFL the benefit of the doubt and believed it must have had probable cause:

As part of Schefter's report of the punishment, it was mentioned that Elliott is expected to appeal the six-game ban.

From an on-field perspective, Dallas will be hard-pressed to replace the NFL-leading 1,631 rushing yards Elliott brought to the table as a rookie last season.

As pointed out by Pro Football Focus, he also provided the Cowboys offense with an undeniable element of explosiveness:

ESPN's Darren Rovell also broke down how the suspension will affect Elliott financially:

Elliott helped the Cowboys to a 13-3 record last season, but now there will be additional pressure on second-year quarterback Dak Prescott to lead the way.

Also, veteran running backs such as Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman will be asked to band together and make up for what will be lost in the running game without Elliott.