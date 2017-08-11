Mike Ditka Says Mitch Trubisky Had Better Debut Than Tom Brady, Should Start

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Legendary former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka fully endorsed rookie Mitchell Trubisky as the Bears' starting quarterback Friday following Trubisky's strong preseason debut Thursday night.

Ditka told TMZ Sports that he thought Trubisky looked "outstanding" and said he doesn't know of a rookie signal-caller who has ever started off better, including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton.

Trubisky completed 18 of 25 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The former University of North Carolina star also showed great elusiveness in rushing for 38 yards on three carries.

Chicago moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL draft to select Trubisky, and early returns have been positive.

Mike Glennon started Thursday's game, but he went just 2-of-8 for 20 yards and an interception, which was returned for a touchdown.

Veteran Mark Sanchez also saw some action, completing one of four passes for four yards.

There were major question marks surrounding Trubisky entering the draft due to concerns about his being a one-year wonder since 2016 was his first full year as a starter in college.

Trubisky was fantastic for the Tar Heels, though, throwing for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Bears are coming off a 3-13 season, and with head coach John Fox's job potentially on the line, he may be compelled to thrust Trubisky into the starting role if he continues to outplay Glennon so significantly.