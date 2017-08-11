    Ezekiel Elliott Suspension 'Benchmark' Reportedly Is 6 Games, Could Be Fined

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott walks on the field prior to the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott could be suspended for as many as six games by the NFL.

    Rapoport said some form of discipline is expected, and while six games is the benchmark, he could be suspended for fewer. A fine is also a possibility.

    NFL Network's Jane Slater added that her sources believe an Elliott suspension will come to close to the six-game benchmark.

    Elliott remains under investigation by the NFL for a July 2016 domestic violence allegation made by a 20-year-old woman in Columbus, Ohio, per TMZ.

    No charges were brought against Elliott after the Columbus City Attorney's Office determined the information was "conflicting and inconsistent," according to ESPN.com's Jean-Jacques Taylor.

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News that he didn't believe Elliott would be suspended at all.

    The 22-year-old Elliott is already one of the NFL's premier running backs after leading the league in rushing with 1,631 yards as a rookie last season.

    He was a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro First Team selection and finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting behind teammate Dak Prescott.

    Elliott was a driving force behind Dallas' 13-3 record last season, but if he is suspended for any length of time, the Cowboys will be forced to rely on a stable of backs that includes Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Ronnie Hillman.

