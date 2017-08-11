Naomi, Carmella Are Changing WWE Women's Revolution Narrative in Multiple Ways

Credit: WWE.com

Since 2015, WWE has touted a Women's Revolution that pushes women's wrestling to the forefront of sports entertainment. Leaning heavily on Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley, the company gave more television time and higher-profile storylines to its top female performers.

Over time, Alexa Bliss benefited, becoming one of the most prominent stars on Raw or SmackDown Live.

Now, both Naomi and Carmella are shining under the bright spotlight the women's revolution has afforded them. Little could they and the rest of the WWE Universe know, but those two competitors are changing the revolution narrative in more than one way.

Variety

Before Naomi and Carmella, the Women's Revolution revolved around a handful of competitors.

NXT's Four Horsewomen dominated the headlines and got the opportunities others did not. Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks forged the path, but at some point, WWE Creative utilized those four as a crutch. Every major feud, match or chance to make history went to them.

When Alexa Bliss broke out late in 2016, she also became one of those centerpieces of the division.

That left performers such as Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Alicia Fox, Tamina and Natalya as little more than set dressing. Every once in a while, they would emerge from mediocrity for a program but were swiftly knocked back down.

Naomi's two Women's Championships and Carmella's Money in the Bank victory have helped change that narrative.

WWE Creative easily could have opted to put the emphasis on Charlotte when she arrived at SmackDown Live, booking her to win the Money in the Bank match. Instead, it took a chance on Carmella, whose partnership with James Ellsworth has helped her evolve into the role of the lead villainess.

Naomi and Carmella are holding down the top of the SmackDown women's division, shattering the preconceived notions of fans and management alike that only the Four Horsewomen and Alexa Bliss can star in this revolution.

Athleticism

Naomi's athleticism is on display every time she hits the ring. She does things between the ropes others could only dream of. More importantly, she has found a way to combine that athleticism with crowd-pleasing spots and create an offensive arsenal unlike any other in the division.

Carmella, a former cheerleader for the New England Patriots and dancer for the Los Angeles Lakers, has also demonstrated her athletic prowess on more than one occasion. A recent battle between the two on the August 8 episode of SmackDown Live demonstrated the athleticism they possess, another significant element that sets them apart from their peers.

Yes, Charlotte is a former volleyball player who is a freakish athlete in her own right, but the remainder of the field does not bring the athleticism to the squared circle that Naomi and Carmella have in their attempt to change the women's revolution narrative.

New Stories

Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch or Sasha Banks vs. Bayley is an easy story to tell. Their history together and established friendships lend themselves to several stories that WWE has spent years telling. They have a rich history in NXT and have interacted every week since their call-up to the main roster.

Naomi and Carmella do not have that history.

There is no past disdain or tension between them. WWE Creative is forced to create a rivalry from scratch. Those stories will determine the overall success of the revolution. How effective is the creative process when they do not have a ready-made angle to exploit?

If Naomi and Carmella's budding rivalry strikes a nerve with fans and keeps them invested, do not be surprised to see WWE Creative take more risks and, potentially, break the Horsewomen away from each other for extended periods of time.