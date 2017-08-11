Victoria Azarenka Could Miss 2017 US Open over Custody Battle with Ex-Boyfriend

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Victoria Azarenka is in danger of potentially missing the U.S. Open due to a custody battle involving her eight-month-old son.

According to TMZ (Simon Briggs of the Telegraph), Azarenka and ex-boyfriend Billy McKeague, the boy's father, are in the midst of a legal custody case.

Azarenka is reportedly not permitted to take her son out of California while the case is ongoing, and the U.S. Open begins in New York City later this month.

Per Briggs, Azarenka brought her son with her to Wimbledon and McKeague watched him while she played, but Azarenka and McKeague broke up shortly after the event.

Azarenka is currently ranked just 203rd in the world due to the amount of time she missed during her pregnancy.

She remains a major threat to win the U.S. Open if she plays, though, as she reached the finals in the tournament in both 2012 and 2013.

The 28-year-old native of Belarus is a two-time Australian Open champion and had a strong showing at Wimbledon, reaching the fourth round in her first Grand Slam tournament since the 2016 French Open.